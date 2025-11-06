Danapur Boat Services Stopped Allegedly Stranding Voters, RJD Appeals to EC

As people of Bihar step out in record numbers to cast their votes, RJD alleges that voters in the Danapur constituent assembly are being purposely held back from exercising their rights.

According to RJD, the boat service that is supposed to ferry the voters to the polling booth has been stopped, leaving more than 10,000 voters stranded in the area. Their post on X from their official handle read, “In the Danapur assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes! Over 10,000 voters have been left reliant on a single steamer that makes only one round per day! In such a situation, if any accident occurs, will the district administration take responsibility? @CEOBihar @ECISVEEP

What are you doing?”

The post has garnered a lot of attention online, and people are appealing to the authorities to rectify the situation

Advertisement

The issue has also highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the area. One of the locals, while speaking to the media, said, “ We are waiting for a boat. There is no bridge, hence we are waiting for the boat. We have to go to Diara to cast our votes... We would have used the bridge had it been constructed. The leaders should get a bridge constructed.”

The electoral candidates have not yet responded to the incident.

Advertisement

However, after the news of the halted boat services began spreading, the Patna Police took to social media to set the record straight.

The post read, "#Debunking_Misleading_News — Boat Operations Continue Smoothly!