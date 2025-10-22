CPI(ML) Calls Pappu Yadav's Remark on Rahul Gandhi as Mahagathbandhan Leader His 'Personal Opinion'

Patna: CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday distanced himself from Independent MP Pappu Yadav's remarks advocating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the face of the

for the upcoming Bihar elections. Bhattacharya clarified that Yadav's views do not reflect the stance of the Congress party or the broader alliance. I don't know which party Pappu Yadav is associated with whether he's with Congress or not. His statement may be his personal opinion, but it is not the position of the Congress party, Bhattacharya told ANI.

On the issue of Rahul Gandhi's leadership in the Mahagathbandhan, Independent MP Pappu Yadav had earlier advocated him as the 'face of the alliance' for the upcoming Bihar elections. The public is eager to vote for the INDIA alliance. They want to form a new government. We have the biggest ideological leader, Rahul Gandhi, and we will fight the elections under his leadership. When we fight the elections under his leadership, the people of the backward community, SC, ST, will vote for us. Elections should not be fought on any CM face, this will not be good for the INDIA alliance. You can make anyone the Chief Minister after the elections, but before the elections, the face should be Rahul Gandhi," said Yadav.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats: BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents, while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).