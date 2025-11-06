Updated 6 November 2025 at 09:25 IST
'Each Vote Will Prevent Return Of Jungle Raaj': Amit Shah Urges People To Vote In 'Record Numbers' In Bihar Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Bihar, especially the youth, to vote in record numbers in the first phase of Bihar polls, which commenced today. Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah said that each vote will "pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj" and sustain good governance to build a developed, self-reliant Bihar.
"Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth--I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today. Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar," the former BJP president
Alleging that the opposition alliance, including the Congress and RJD, "protect Naxalities" in the state, he added, “Teach a lesson in this election to those who toy with the country's security by providing protection to infiltrators and Naxalites.”
BJP leader Amit Shah said that, unlike the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA will work in restoring Bihar's pride, and provide modern education, welfare for the poor, and employment opportunities for the youth.
"Your vote will play a crucial role in restoring Bihar's pride, along with providing modern education to every resident of the state, welfare for the poor, and employment opportunities for the youth," his post added.
Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.
Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.
The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.
According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.
