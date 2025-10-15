'Everything Is Perfectly Fine': Dy CM Vijay Sinha Dismisses Reports Of Friction In NDA

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Wednesday dismissed reports of friction within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing, asserting that the alliance remains united and focused on service. Sinha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that the Prime Minister has carried forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with a "spirit of service".

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to Maa Bala Tripur Sundari Temple in Barhiya, Sinha said, “It is our experience and capable leadership that has carried forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with a spirit of service. There is no problem anywhere. The only people who are confused are those who have formed a self-serving alliance or a 'Maha Thugbandhan.'

Everything is perfectly fine within the NDA.” The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the BJP-led NDA's vision for Bihar in the 2025 legislative assembly elections, asserting that Biharis would no longer accept those who have ruined Bihar, especially those from the school of “Jungle Raj.”

"The word 'Bihari will no longer be an insult; it will become a symbol of respect. Biharis will no longer accept those who have ruined Bihar or forced them to migrate, especially those from the school of 'Jungle Raj.' Biharis have achieved growth and respect, and they will not retreat. Bihar is the land of democracy. It transcends caste. No equation worked in 2010, and the NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the election. This time, that record will be broken," Dy CM Sinha said.

During his temple visit, Sinha offered prayers at Maa Bala Tripur Sundari Temple in Barhiya, seeking blessings ahead of the elections. The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come amid speculation over alliance dynamics and seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the Bihar polls.

Earlier in the day, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor announced that he will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. "The members of the party have decided that I should focus on working for the victory of the other candidates of the party, so I am not contesting the elections," Kishor told ANI.

When asked about tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing, Kishor said, “People of Bihar knew it already. They know that every person is fighting for their share of the loot. The more seats they get, the more they will get a chance to loot Bihar.