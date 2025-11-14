Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:26 IST
Gopalganj (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Is Trailing, Who Is Leading, Candidates List; Counting Begins
Follow the Gopalganj Assembly Election 2025 results LIVE, where the BJP stronghold faces a tight multi-cornered contest, with early trends revealing a neck-and-neck fight between key NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates. Get real-time updates on who is leading, trailing, and the final winner in this crucial Bihar constituency.
The counting of votes for the high-stakes Gopalganj Assembly Constituency (AC-101) is underway, with political observers watching closely to see if the ruling party can maintain its multi-term dominance or if the opposition Mahagathbandhan/new challengers can secure an upset.
The 2025 election in Gopalganj is critical, especially following the intense 2022 by-election (triggered by the passing of BJP's Subhash Singh) where the BJP narrowly held the seat against a formidable RJD challenge. This year, with the key candidates locked in a fierce battle, every round of counting will be decisive. This page provides real-time updates on the current lead/trail status and the performance of major contenders like Subhash Singh (BJP), Om Prakash Garg (INC/Mahagathbandhan), and others.
Gopalganj Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Gopalganj is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, located in Gopalganj district. As always, the battle for this seat is intense and full of excitement. Stay with us for real-time updates on the 2025 election results. Vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election is to begin now.
14 November 2025 at 10:26 IST
Round 3 Live Gopalganj (AC-101) Result: Bihar Election 2025
The lead is growing in Gopalganj. After a close start, the BJP has pulled ahead.
Leading Candidate: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)
Trailing Candidate: Om Prakash Garg (Indian National Congress - INC)
New Margin: 2,933 votes
Status: Round 3 of 29 Counted.
The BJP's Subhash Singh is now ahead by 2,933 votes. The Mahagathbandhan's Om Prakash Garg faces a challenge as the gap widens in the third round.
14 November 2025 at 10:03 IST
Hathua (AC-104) Live Result: NDA Takes Lead
The first count update from Hathua (AC-104) in Gopalganj:
Leading Candidate: Ramsewak Singh (Janata Dal (United) – JD(U)/NDA)
Trailing Candidate: Rajesh Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal – RJD/Mahagathbandhan)
Margin: 693 votes
Status: Round 1 of 28 Counted
The JD(U)'s Ramsewak Singh is ahead by 693 votes after the completion of the first round, establishing an early advantage over the RJD's Rajesh Kumar Singh.
14 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
Gopalganj Round 2 Result: Bihar Elections 2025
The margin has widened significantly
Leading Candidate: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)
Trailing Candidate: Om Prakash Garg (Indian National Congress - INC)
Margin: 931 votes
Status: Round 2 of 29 Counted.
Key Insight: After the tight 25-vote lead in Round 1, the BJP's Subhash Singh has consolidated his position, now leading by 931 votes after the completion of Round 2.
14 November 2025 at 09:54 IST
Gopalganj Round 1 Update: BJP Takes Narrow Lead
The battle for Gopalganj (AC-101) is off to a neck-and-neck start!
Leading Candidate: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)
Trailing Candidate: Om Prakash Garg (Indian National Congress - INC)
Margin: 25 votes
Status: Round 1 of 29 Counted
14 November 2025 at 09:42 IST
Live Result Bihar Elections 2025: Barauli Assembly Constituency
Current Update: RJD's Dilip Kumar Singh is currently leading the vote count for the Barauli Assembly Constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:32 IST
Gopalganj District All Key Assembly Constituencies: List
The Gopalganj district in Bihar comprises six Assembly Constituencies (Vidhan Sabha segments). They are;
- Baikunthpur
- Barauli
- Gopalganj
- Kuchaikote
- Bhorey (SC) This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
- Hathua
14 November 2025 at 08:45 IST
LIVE: Gopalganj (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025
