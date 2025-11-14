Gopalganj (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Is Trailing, Who Is Leading, Candidates List; Counting Begins

Gopalganj (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE | Image: Republic

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Gopalganj Assembly Constituency (AC-101) is underway, with political observers watching closely to see if the ruling party can maintain its multi-term dominance or if the opposition Mahagathbandhan/new challengers can secure an upset.

The 2025 election in Gopalganj is critical, especially following the intense 2022 by-election (triggered by the passing of BJP's Subhash Singh) where the BJP narrowly held the seat against a formidable RJD challenge. This year, with the key candidates locked in a fierce battle, every round of counting will be decisive. This page provides real-time updates on the current lead/trail status and the performance of major contenders like Subhash Singh (BJP), Om Prakash Garg (INC/Mahagathbandhan), and others.