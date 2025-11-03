‘It’s A Lie, Laughable’: Kharge Junks PM Modi's Claim That RJD ‘Stole’ Bihar CM Post From Congress

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) "stole" the Chief Minister's post from the Congress, which the PM claimed led to a rift in the Mahagathbandhan alliance."All of this is a lie. He (PM Modi) has nothing else to say. I will answer this today in Bihar. What he is saying is a lie. Nobody will tell someone else to make someone the CM at gunpoint. Congress has never done this," Kharge told ANI here.

While claiming that such statements demean the office of the Prime Minister, the Congress president added, “Modi ji is the PM of this country; his saying such things is laughable. This shows his level. He sets aside the level at which a PM should speak and is making election speeches in Bihar.”

The Congress chief is set to hold a rally in Bihar's Raja Pakar later today. Kharge's replies come just a day after PM Modi claimed in Bihar's Arrah that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had stolen the Chief Minister's post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was "forced" to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face amid pressure.

Calling it RJD's "gundagardi", PM Modi highlighted how the NDA in turn has been working together, hand in hand for Bihar's development, whereas the Mahagathbandhan alliance might likely "break each other's heads" after the election."Today, for Viksit Bihar, the whole NDA is together and moving forward, but on the other hand, Congress and RJD are fighting."

"Today, I will tell you insider information. Just a day before nomination filing, behind closed doors, gundagardi (hooliganism) was happening. Congress did not want an RJD CM, but RJD did not leave the opportunity. They put a gun to Congress's head and stole the CM's post. They made sure of an announcement," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further claimed that the Congress is being sidelined by the RJD, alleging that their opinions were not taken for their manifesto, "Tejashwi ka Pran".The PM once again invoked the era of RJD's infamous "jungle raaj" and said it was defined by “katta, grirta, katuta, kusanskar, kushashan, and corruption.” Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.