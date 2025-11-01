'Lalu Yadav Previously Tore Up Women's Bill': Bihar Dy CM Hits Out At RJD For Objecting Distribution Of ₹10,000 To Women

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday hit back at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over their objections to the distribution of ₹10,000 to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Chaudhary stated that the RJD's actions are hypocritical, given their past stance on women's rights. He said that while the RJD had earlier opposed the women's reservation bill, it is now objecting to the transfer of Rs 2 lakh meant to help women start small businesses.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna, Samrat Chaudhary said, “RJD has objected to the money being deposited into women's accounts. The people of Bihar know that Lalu Yadav previously tore up the women's bill, and today they are asking to stop the distribution of Rs 2 lakh, which is meant to help women start businesses.”

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aims to empower women in Bihar by providing them with financial assistance to start their own businesses. Under this scheme, women are eligible to receive ₹10,000 as an initial financial grant. The RJD has alleged that the distribution of funds under this scheme violates the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect on October 6, following the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election schedule.

RJD leader Manoj Jha wrote to the Election Commission, requesting immediate action and a written acknowledgement of the complaint. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a sharp dig at the opposition alliance, "Mahathugbandhan", and said it is full of chaos and infighting, with its leaders fighting among themselves instead of contesting against the NDA.

He compared the five parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the five 'Pandavas'. Shah, who could not fly to Samastipur due to bad weather conditions, addressed a virtual public rally and said, “First of all, I would like to apologise to you as the helicopter could not come to Ujiarpur due to inclement weather.

So, I am addressing you virtually.” He urged voters to choose between the 15 years of "jungle raj" under the opposition and the 20 years of good governance under the NDA."Elections will be held here on 6th November, in the first phase of elections. On 6th November, you have to decide whose hands the governance of Bihar will be in - hands which spread 'jungle raj' for 15 years or in the hands of NDA, which brought good governance for 20 years.

