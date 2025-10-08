'NDA Alliance Is United,': Bihar Minister Prem Kumar, Amid Reports Of Chirag Paswan's Seat-Sharing Displeasure

Gaya: Amid reports of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan's displeasure regarding seat-sharing talks, Bihar government minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains united and committed to taking collective decisions in the interest of the state.

"The NDA alliance is united. It will remain united in the future as well. We conveyed a message of unity in the Lok Sabha elections too. Rounds of meetings are ongoing. All leaders will make the right decision in the interest of the state through mutual coordination," Prem Kumar said.

Meanwhile, LJP (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said that discussions on seat-sharing within the NDA are underway and that her party deserves a fair allocation. "Talks on seat-sharing are ongoing in NDA, and our party president, Chirag Paswan, has a significant role in all of this.

We want the Lok Janshakti Party to get a respectable number of seats," Choudhary said. LJP (RV) President Chirag Paswan has also announced key appointments to lead the party's poll preparations ahead of the Assembly elections. Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated that the NDA is united under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The face of NDA leadership is Nitish Kumar. Details about the seats will be announced soon, but the Congress party stated yesterday that Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of the RJD, not of the Mahagathbandhan. Now, Lalu Yadav is desperate, and the leadership of the Mahagathbandhan has yet to be decided.

The policy, leadership, and intent of the NDA are now in place. There is no resentment," Singh said. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and left parties, including the CPI and CPI (ML), while the NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), and HAM.