Over 500 CAPF Companies Deployed Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

New Delhi: In a major security preparedness move, more than 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprising over 5,000 personnel, have been earmarked for deployment across Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The deployment includes 121 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and around 400 from the Border Security Force (BSF), along with contingents from other CAPFs such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), sources privy to the development told ANI on Monday.

Of the 400 companies, 99 companies of the BSF have already reached Bihar, and the movement of other CAPF contingents is underway. As per sources, the overall number of companies could increase depending on security assessments and further directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The deployment may eventually scale up to nearly 1,600 companies in the run-up to the polls.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly, whose term ends on November 22, currently comprises 131 seats held by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- including the BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan bloc has 111 seats, consisting of the RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is expected to announce the Bihar poll schedule later this evening. He recently stated that the Bihar elections will be conducted before the Assembly's term expires and noted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has "purified" the state's voter list for the first time in over two decades.