"Remember To Cast Your Vote For Bihar's Future": RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Urges Young Voters To Exercise Their Right

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday urged the voters of Bihar, especially the young and first-time voters, to exercise their right for a "developed and prosperous Bihar" by bringing in the next Mahagathbandhan government.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar polls commenced on Thursday morning. The second phase of polls will be on November 11, while the counting is set to happen on November 14.

"My salutations to all the fortune-makers of Bihar. Today is an important day of voting. The future fate of Bihar will be decided by a single button you press. Voting is crucial for the sake of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity. I appeal to all voters, especially Gen-Z voters casting their ballots for the first time, mothers and sisters, businessmen, farmers, migrants living in other states, every common citizen, every student coaching for a job, every patient undergoing treatment for their illnesses and their families, and every eligible citizen of Bihar, to vote, and do so under all circumstances," the RJD leader said in a written statement released by the party on X.

Calling for a "badlav" (change) in the state's leadership, the statement added, “Bihar will prosper only if you all cast your ballots. Your vote will create opportunities for Bihar's progress. So remember to cast your vote for Bihar's bright future. First, vote, then everything else. Yours truly, Tejashwi. Let's change Bihar, change Bihar.”

Earlier on Thursday, former Bihar CM and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, his wife, Rajshree Yadav, RJD leaders Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya show their inked fingers after casting their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

In another post on RJD's X handle, the MGB's chief ministerial face called for people to focus and cast their vote based on "government jobs, employment, change, factories, and rapid progress in Bihar!" and not be distracted by irrelevant issues, “temptations, inducements, or greed.”

"If you want government jobs for your children, a good future for Bihar, and to include Bihar among the leading states, then you must go to the polling stations in large numbers and vote for the Mahagathbandhan! Do not ruin your life by falling for any temptations, inducements, distractions, or greed!" the party's post read, taking a swipe at the initiative of giving Rs 10,000 given by the NDA to the women of Bihar.

The post added, “Awaken your Bihari pride and form a Tejashwi_Government to advance Bihar!”

Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, which started polling earlier on Thursday. He is contesting against BJP's Satish Kumar and Jan Suraaj candidate Chanchal Kumar.