Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST
Saran (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner? Who Is Trailing? Candidates List
Follow the Saran Assembly Election 2025 results LIVE, where the BJP stronghold faces a tight multi-cornered contest, with early trends revealing a neck-and-neck fight between key NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates. Get real-time updates on who is leading, trailing, and the final winner in this crucial Bihar constituency.
The heartland of Saran district, a pivotal battleground in Bihar politics with 10 crucial Assembly Constituencies, is witnessing a nail-biting vote counting process today. Political observers are holding their breath to see if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) can replicate its previous dominance in the region or if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will flip key seats and consolidate its influence.
The district, which includes high-stakes seats like Chapra (AC-118) and Parsa (AC-121), is a traditional hub of intense political rivalry, often reflecting the state's broader political narrative. Every round of counting is proving to be decisive, as candidates from the major alliances fight for narrow margins.
Saran has historically been a stronghold for powerful regional politics, and this election is a direct test of ground-level support for both the ruling and opposition blocs.
Stay tuned for Round-by-Round Updates as we track the lead-trail status of Chhoti Kumari (BJP), Shatrughan Kumar (RJD), and other prominent candidates like Jai Prakash Singh (Jan Suraaj).
14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST
Round 8 Baniapur Result: BJP Extends Substantial Lead
Leading Candidate: Kedar Nath Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)
Trailing Candidate: Chandni Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD)
Margin: 1,813 votes
Status: Round 8 of 27 Counted.
The BJP's Kedar Nath Singh has built a significant lead of 1,813 votes over the RJD's Chandni Devi.
14 November 2025 at 10:39 IST
Round 1 Parsa (AC-121) Result: RJD Takes Initial Lead
The Mahagathbandhan is off to a strong start in the Parsa constituency (AC-121):
Leading Candidate: Karishma (Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD)
Trailing Candidate: Chhote Lal Rai (Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)/NDA)
Margin: 253 votes
Status: Round 1 of 24 Counted.
Insight: The RJD's Karishma has established a narrow lead of 253 votes over the JD(U)'s Chhote Lal Rai after the first round.
14 November 2025 at 10:30 IST
Round 1 Taraiya (AC-116) Result: RJD Grabs Early Lead
A tight race is unfolding in Taraiya (AC-116) as the Mahagathbandhan secures a narrow advantage in the initial count.
Leading Candidate: Shailendra Pratap (Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD)
Trailing Candidate: Janak Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)
Margin: 114 votes
Status: Round 1 of 26 Counted.
The RJD's Shailendra Pratap has an early edge of just 114 votes over the sitting BJP MLA, Janak Singh.
14 November 2025 at 10:08 IST
Garkha (AC-119) Result: RJD Takes Strong Early Lead
The first count update from Garkha (AC-119) in Saran district, where the Mahagathbandhan is making a strong start!
Leading Candidate: Surendra Ram (Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD)
Trailing Candidate: Simant Mrinal (Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJP(RV))
Margin: 788 votes
Status: Round 1 of 26 Counted
Key Insight: RJD's Surendra Ram has established a significant early lead of 788 votes over Simant Mrinal of the LJP(RV) after Round 1.
14 November 2025 at 09:27 IST
Saran District Live Count Update: Bihar Election 2025
Ekma Update
Leading Candidate: Manoranjan Singh
Party: JD(U) (NDA)
Status: The JD(U) candidate is leading in the initial count, pointing to a strong start for the NDA in this seat.
Chapra Update
Leading Candidate: Shatrughan Yadav (Khesari Lal Yadav)
Party: RJD (Mahagathbandhan)
Status: The RJD candidate is currently ahead in Chapra. This is a crucial early lead for the Mahagathbandhan in this highly watched constituency
14 November 2025 at 09:10 IST
The 10 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Saran district, Bihar
The 10 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Saran district, Bihar, are:
- Ekma
- Manjhi
- Baniyapur
- Taraiya
- Marhaura
- Chapra
- Garkha
- Amnour
- Parsa
- Sonepur
Vote counting is going on. Check for live updates on who is trailing and who is leading.
14 November 2025 at 08:59 IST
Bihar Election 2025: Who Will Rule Saran?
