Saran (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be The Winner? Who Is Trailing? Candidates List

Saran (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE | Image: Republic

The heartland of Saran district, a pivotal battleground in Bihar politics with 10 crucial Assembly Constituencies, is witnessing a nail-biting vote counting process today. Political observers are holding their breath to see if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) can replicate its previous dominance in the region or if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will flip key seats and consolidate its influence.

The district, which includes high-stakes seats like Chapra (AC-118) and Parsa (AC-121), is a traditional hub of intense political rivalry, often reflecting the state's broader political narrative. Every round of counting is proving to be decisive, as candidates from the major alliances fight for narrow margins.