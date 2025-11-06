'Tawa Se Roti Palatati Rahni Chahiye Nhi to Jal Jayegi': Lalu Yadav Calls on Bihar's Voters to Usher in Change

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday, noting the NDA government's 20-year rule in Bihar, called for a change in government in this election.

"Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn). 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," Lalu Yadav said in a post on X.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared a picture of himself with his wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tejashwi Yadav, after casting their votes. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise.

In a post on X earlier, Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise in the festival of democracy. "In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights. Vote and encourage others to do the same. Vote first, then refreshments!" Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase. The 2020 polling took place in three phases.