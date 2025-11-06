'They've Already Surrendered at 12 PM': BJP Hits Back at RJD’s ‘Power Cut’ Charge, Calls Claims Baseless

Patna: Condemning the Rashtriya Janata Dal's allegation of disconnection of power supply at polling booths, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad on Thursday said that he had never expected that the opposition party would start crying out in despair at 12 pm on polling day.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "What has happened to the RJD? They've already surrendered at 12 pm, saying voting is slowing down. Electricity is being cut off everywhere. The Election Commission has vehemently opposed all of this. This is all baseless. Your defeat is certain. Why are you running away from the field?"

Condemning the opposition, the BJP leader later said that the claims made by the opposition party are baseless and "don't believe such misleading rhetoric". "I urge the voters of Bihar and Patna Sahib: get out in large numbers and vote; don't believe such misleading rhetoric. We never expected the RJD to start crying out in despair at 12 pm. This is all baseless. We condemn this," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar dismissed the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) allegations of deliberate power cuts at certain polling stations during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, terming the claims "completely baseless and misleading".

In response to the RJD's post on X, the CEO's office clarified that voting across the state was proceeding "smoothly" and that the Election Commission of India was "ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process". "This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda," the CEO wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the RJD had claimed that electricity supply was being "cut off intermittently" at booths considered strongholds of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to "slow down" the pace of voting. The party urged the Election Commission to take "immediate cognisance" of what it described as "rigging with malicious intent."

"During the voting in the first phase, electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cogniZzance of such rigging with malicious intent and take prompt action," RJD wrote on X, tagging the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections began today in 121 constituencies across 18 districts amid tight security arrangements. It covers approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise on Thursday, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy". In a post on X, the poll body said that the "voters are welcome at the polling station."

"#LoktantraKaTyohar...Bihar is ready. Welcome to all voters at the polling station. #BiharElections2025," ECI wrote on X.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm; however, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies. Additionally, Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of the assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent till 1 pm. Patna, the capital of Bihar, continues to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.