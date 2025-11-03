'This Is Election For Bihar, Not For RJD President': BJP Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav's Claim To Form Government

Patna: BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Monday slammed Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's statement to take "oath on November 18" after the declaration of results, claiming that this is not an election for the "RJD president" and that the people of Bihar will decide who will be the Chief Minister.

Responding to Yadav's statement, Guru Prakash Paswan said, “This is an election for Bihar, not for the RJD president, where Lalu Yadav will become president for the 13th time. Bihar is the mother of democracy. The people of Bihar will decide who will be the Chief Minister, not Tejashwi Yadav.”

This came after Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place on November 18, just four days after the declaration of results."You can see there is 'maha jungle raaj' in Bihar.

There isn't a single day when firing doesn't happen in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan is going to form the government. On November 14, results will be declared, and an oath ceremony will be held on November 18 and Between 26th November and 26th January, irrespective of caste or religion, if someone is a criminal or a fraud, Tejashwi will send them to jail," Yadav had told reporters on Sunday.

The BJP national spokesperson also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai, saying that with this, Gandhi has become the "brand ambassador" of Bihar, as the latter's act conveys the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission is "running smoothly" in the state."

After Rahul Gandhi jumped into the pond yesterday, he has become the brand ambassador of Bihar because this shows that the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission is running smoothly in the state. During the RJD-Congress era, Bihar used to import fish from Andhra Pradesh, but now Bihar exports fish," Paswan stated.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with local fishermen and attempting to catch fish during his campaign in Bihar's Begusarai district ahead of the Assembly elections. However, the BJP and its allies have criticised the Congress leader for resorting to "drama politics", accusing him of attempting to mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grassroots connection.