"Vikas with NDA, vinash with Mahagathbandhan": JP Nadda in Bihar's Aurangabad

As election dates come closer, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda campaigned in Aurangabad on Thursday and said that there was 'Vikas (development)' with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'Vinash (destruction)' with the Mahagathbandhan.

While addressing a public rally here, Nadda slammed Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader, saying that the newly announced Mahagathbandhan CM face and his party were "nothing but vinash (destructive)".

"Very few people know that I was born in Patna, Bihar. I spent 20 years of my childhood in Bihar. I know that era of darkness, and I also see this era of light. Today, this election clearly shows 'vikas' with the NDA and 'vinash' with the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA government, led by PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, is a government moving towards 'vikas', and this newly announced CM face and their party are nothing but 'vinash'," Nadda said.

"In the last 20 years, with the blessings of Nitish Kumar and in the last 11 years with the blessings of PM Modi, Bihar has embarked on a rapid path of progress. If I talk about Vande Bharat trains, 26 out of 44 Vande Bharat trains originate from Bihar and run through Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today announced Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

"Everyone should be worried (about the situation in the country). This is why I can say that after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others who are sitting here, that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said while addressing a press conference in Patna.

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary (VIP), has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.

After being declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav said that the alliance partners have come together for the advancement of Bihar. He asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan together will throw out the "useless" 20-year-old double-engine government in the state.

"We, the people of Mahagathbandhan, do not just want to form the government or become the CM, but we want to make Bihar, which is why we are together. I thank all the members of the Mahagathbandhan for showing trust in me. I want to assure all of them that I will do everything possible to meet your expectations. Together, we will throw the useless 20-year-old double-engine government, where one engine is corrupt. The other is criminal," Yadav, who is currently the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP), said while addressing a press conference.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.