"Vote to protect your democracy," Priyanka Gandhi urges people to participate in Bihar polls

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their right to vote to protect democracy and the constitution.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that this is the day when people can shape their future. She urged the people of Bihar to come out in large numbers and vote for job opportunities, education, and healthcare.

"My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to shape your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in the grand festival of democracy. Vote for jobs, education, health, and a bright future for Bihar. Vote to protect your democracy, constitution, and right to vote," wrote Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan urged people to exercise their voting rights and participate in the festival of democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the LJP (RV) chief said, “I urge everyone to exercise their Right to Vote. I would like it if Bihar witnesses record voting in the first phase today.”

Advertisement

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft," Paswan suggested that if the Congress truly believes its own claims are solid, it should take the matter to court rather than continuing to protest the ECI's processes.

"After you (Congress) raise discrepancies or complaints about voting, the ECI brings in SIR, but you still have a problem even with that. If they have so much trust in the information they have, then they should approach the court," Paswan told reporters.

Advertisement

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in his video, urged the youth of Bihar to vote for their Mahagathbandhan candidate. He emphasised that the future of Bihar lies in their hands. Furthermore, he also referenced the Haryana elections, alleging that vote theft occurred in the state.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "My young friends from Bihar, My Gen-Z brothers and sisters, Tomorrow is not just a day for voting, but a day to determine the direction of Bihar's future. Many of you are going to vote for the first time - this is not just your right, but democracy's greatest responsibility.

You've seen how in Haryana, a nefarious game of vote theft was played. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh - everywhere these people have tried to suppress the voice of the people.

Now their eyes are on Bihar, on your votes, on your future. Tomorrow, reach your polling stations in large numbers, and vote for your Mahagathbandhan candidate.

Stay vigilant against every conspiracy, every manipulation at the booth - democracy's greatest strength is an aware public. Bihar's future is in your hands - Defeat this conspiracy of "Vote Theft, Government Theft." Walking the path of truth and non-violence, Save democracy with your vote, awaken Bihar."

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballots.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore. A total of 122 women candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls.

Jan Suraj Party fielded 119 candidates in this phase. Within NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP on 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) on 14.Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats in the first phase, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from CPI(ML). There will be friendly fights for a few seats among constituents of the Mahagathbandhan.

The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.