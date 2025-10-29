‘Want To Replace Made In China Products With Made In Bihar Ones’: Rahul’s Mass Employment Promise Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Rahul's Push For 'Made in Bihar' Products In First Rally Ahead Of Polls | Image: X

Muzaffarpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi officially launched his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections in Muzaffarpur today, addressing a joint rally with the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial nominee Tejashwi Yadav.

Gandhi’s attack focused mainly on the NDA government, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is merely a figurehead whose administration is being "remote-controlled" by the BJP. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition claimed that the BJP's control proves they have “nothing to do with social justice”, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the crucial demand for a caste census.

He also accused PM Modi of destroying "all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST", linking these policies to the familiarity of "Made in China" goods. He contrasted this with the Mahagathbandhan's vision: a "Made in Bihar" economy that promises to generate mass employment for the state's youth.

Tejashwi Yadav, addressing the crowd earlier, mainly blamed the incumbent NDA government for Bihar's crises of soaring unemployment, inflation and migration. As the CM candidate, he offered a radical solution, vowing to pass a law guaranteeing a government job to every household shortly after forming a government, promising voters a "crime-free" Bihar.

The election, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, pits the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, VIP) against the NDA (BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM(S), RLM), with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj also staking a claim on all 243 seats. (With ANI Inputs)