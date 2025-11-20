Bihar Cabinet Ready: Vijay Chaudhary, Samrat Choudhary, Shreyasi Singh, Mangal Pandey In NDA’s New Team

Patna: Bihar is set for a historic political moment today as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, the same ground that has witnessed major political turning points, from JP’s call for “total revolution” in 1974 to Nitish’s own inaugurations in 2005, 2010 and 2015.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to double as a massive NDA show of strength, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and several other top leaders and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states attending the event. This marks a significant contrast to 2020, when the PM skipped the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar shared an emotional message on X, declaring that “Bihar will embark on a new journey of development”, framing today’s oath as a reaffirmation of “the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis”.

Tentative Cabinet Line-Up Finalised

With the NDA securing a spectacular victory (202 of 243 seats), the coalition is expected to unveil a Cabinet that balances caste representation, regional strength and political seniority from both JD(U) and BJP.

Advertisement

Likely Ministers From JD(U)

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Bhumihar)

Advertisement

Vijendra Yadav (Yadav)

Shravan Kumar (Kurmi)

Ashok Chaudhary (Dalit–Pasi)

Jama Khan

Sunil Kumar (Dalit–Ravidas)

Lesi Singh (Rajput)

Madan Sahni

This list reflects JD(U)’s traditional focus on a broad social coalition: extremely backward classes, Dalit sub-castes, upper castes and minorities.

Likely Ministers From BJP

The BJP, which won 89 seats and is emerging stronger than previous terms, is set to have 10 ministers in the Cabinet:

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Sinha

Shreyasi Singh

Ram Nishad

Surendra Mehta

Mangal Pandey

Nitin Naveen

Narayan Shah

Ram Kripal

Sanjay Tiger

The BJP list blends experienced administrators, caste calculations and young faces like Shreyasi Singh.

History In The Making In Patna

NDA leaders have projected today’s ceremony as an assertion of stability in Bihar politics. The JD(U) described the event as a “moment of pride for all Biharis”, asserting that “history is about to be scripted”.

Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected leader of both the JD(U) and the NDA Legislature Party on Wednesday. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were elected leader and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

With the NDA returning to power with a three-fourths majority, today’s oath ceremony, being attended by chief ministers, union ministers, top party strategists and thousands of supporters, marks the beginning of Nitish Kumar’s next phase of governance, one he has pledged will be defined by accelerated development and administrative reforms.