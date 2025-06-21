Bihar CM Nitish's Big Pre-Poll Punch, Triples Pension to ₹1,100; Here's When You Need To Know | Image: X

Patna: In a key move just before the upcoming Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a massive hike in social security pensions. Under the new decision, widows, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities will now receive ₹1,100 per month, nearly three times the earlier amount of ₹400.

CM Nitish Kumar shared this update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I’m happy to share that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widows, senior citizens, and disabled individuals will now receive ₹1,100 per month instead of ₹400. The new rate will be effective from July, and the amount will be credited to beneficiary accounts on the 10th of every month.”

Over 1 Crore People to Benefit

According to the Chief Minister’s statement, the hike will benefit more than 1 crore 9 lakh beneficiaries across the state. This includes over 42.60 lakh elderly people. The Bihar Finance Department has approved the revised amount.

Officials added that the payment process has been streamlined to ensure timely deposits, with the increased pension amount reaching accounts by the 10th of every month from July onwards.

Earlier Pension Rates and Eligibility

Under the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana, started in 2019-20, senior citizens aged 60 to 79 years were receiving ₹400 per month, and those aged 80 and above got ₹500 monthly. The money was sent directly to their bank accounts.

To avail of the scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of Bihar and should not be receiving pension benefits from any other source.

Why the Demand for Pension Hike?

The demand to increase pension payments has been ongoing for several years. According to the Social Welfare Department, discussions to raise the pension began during the Anganwadi workers’ strike, when broader welfare schemes were under review.