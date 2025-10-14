Bihar Congress In-charge: Seat Allocation Talks Ongoing; Alliance Unity Intact

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, state Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru asserted that the talks are ongoing on seat sharing in the Mahagathbandhan, and the effort is to form a good government without any rift within the alliance.

Speaking to the media, Krishna Allavaru said, "After finalising the seat allocation, the list will also be released. Our effort is to form a good government for the people of Bihar without any loss to the alliance and to the benefit of Bihar. The talks are ongoing."

Congress leader Manoj Kumar on Monday requested the top leadership of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to announce the seat-sharing arrangement soon for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Kumar also hinted that the Opposition's seat-sharing formula will be announced on Tuesday.

He told the media, "We have full faith in our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. We request that they finalise and announce the seat-sharing arrangement as soon as possible."

"You might be thinking there is a delay, but our leaders hold meetings to ensure there is no injustice (against party leaders). As far as I know, it (seat-sharing arrangements) will be announced by tomorrow," he added.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.