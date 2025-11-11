Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Records 14.55% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, Slightly Higher Than Phase 1

According to data released by the Election Commission, Gaya recorded the highest voter turnout at 15.97% and Madhubani the lowest at 13.25% till 9am on Tuesday. | Image: Republic

Patna: The second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday recorded a voter turnout of 14.55% till 9 am, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India. This was a slight increase from the 13.13% turnout recorded during the same period in the first phase on November 6. Polling began at 7 am across 122 constituencies in the state under tight security arrangements.

Early trends indicate an enthusiastic start in some southern districts, while several northern regions are witnessing a relatively slower turnout.

According to the data, Gaya recorded the highest voter turnout at 15.97%, followed closely by Jamui (15.77%), Aurangabad (15.43%), and Purnia (15.54%). On the other hand, Madhubani saw the lowest turnout at 13.25%, with Katihar (13.77%), Sheohar (13.94%), and Jahanabad (13.81%) also reporting sluggish polling in the initial hours.

District-wise, Araria registered 15.34%, Arwal 14.95%, Banka 15.14%, Kaimur (Bhabua) 15.08%, and Paschim Champaran 15.04% turnout by 9 am. In Purvi Champaran, polling stood at 14.11%, while Rohtas recorded 14.16%.

Within the Araria district, constituency-wise figures showed minor variations — Narpatganj (16.07%), Sikti (15.69%), and Forbesganj (15.55%) saw higher voter participation compared to Araria (14.47%), Jokihat (14.94%), and Raniganj (15.29%)

Polling officials said turnout is expected to pick up as the day progresses, with voting scheduled to continue till evening in most constituencies. The Election Commission has deployed additional personnel in sensitive areas to ensure smooth and secure voting across the state.