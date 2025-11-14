Bihar Election 2025 Result: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Wins Tarapur Seat By 45,843 Votes

Munger: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary secured a massive victory from Tarapur Assembly constituency, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a margin of 45,843 votes.

BJP's Samrat Choudhary secured 1,22,480 votes, registering a massive victory against Arun Kumar, who received 76,637 votes.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party suffered a major disappointment in Tarapur, with its candidate Santosh Kumar only managing to secure 3,898 votes.

Taking to X, Samrat Choudhary celebrated NDA's "massive victory" in Bihar, extending congratulations to BJP workers for their hard work.

"Such a grand and massive victory, which has become memorable for Bihar. Expressing gratitude and congratulations to the energetic, enthusiastic BJP workers," he said.

Meanwhile, Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes.

The Jailed MLA secured 91,416 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes.

Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush finished in third spot with 19,365 votes.

Anant Kumar Singh was arrested earlier, before the polling began in Bihar, by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav.

Meanwhile, the NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends.

According to the EC, the BJP has won 50, JDU 32, LJP(RV) 6, HAM 1, and RLM 1. The RJD has also won 7, Congress 1, AIMIM 4, CPI (ML)(L) 1, CPI(M) 1.

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.