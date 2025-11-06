Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Till 5 pm, Highest In Over 20 Years

Patna: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 witnessed a record voter turnout of 60.13% till 5 pm, surpassing the previous highest turnout in over 20 years. The impressive turnout showed the enthusiasm of the people of Bihar in exercising their democratic right and ensuring a good government to lead the state.

The first phase of the elections, which took place on November 6, saw a considerable voter turnout, with 121 constituencies across 18 districts participating in the polling process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that the voter turnout was higher compared to the previous election at the same hour.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was 58.7%, while in 2015 it was 57%. In 2010, the voter turnout was 52.7%, and in 2005, it was 46.5%. The current voter turnout has exceeded these figures, indicating a substantial increase in voter participation.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, with various prominent leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, and Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha, contesting in the elections, is being watched across the nation. The elections are being held in a phased manner, with the second phase of voting to take place on November 11 and the results to be announced on November 14.

Begusarai Witnesses Highest Turnout

The polling, which commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm, saw a voter turnout of 60.13% as of 5 pm, with Begusarai district recording the highest turnout at 67.32% and Sheikhpura district registering the lowest at 52.36%. According to the Election Commission of India, the state is set to achieve the highest voter turnout in its history.

As per the data shared by the ECI, Begusarai saw 67.32% voter turnout, Buxor witnessed 55.10% voter turnout, Darbhanga 58.38% turnout, Gopalganj 64.96% turnout, Patna 55.02% turnout, Sheikhpura 52.36% turnout and Vaishali 59.45% turnout.

Key Parties And Candidates

The elections have thrown up a heated contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The key candidates in the fray include BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is contesting from Tarapur, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is fighting from Raghopur, his brother Tej Pratap, who is contesting from Mahua on the ticket of his own newly formed party, Janshakti Janata Dal, BJP's Maithili Thakur, who is contesting from Alinagar, and JD(U)'s Anant Singh, who is fighting from Mokama despite being in jail in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav.

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is making its electoral debut, contesting all 243 seats and adding a new dimension to the electoral battle. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is looking to continue his winning streak in the Raghopur constituency, where he is up against BJP's Satish Kumar, who had defeated Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi from the seat in 2010.

3.75 Voters In First Phase

The 3.75 crore voters, including 10.72 lakh new electors, exercised their franchise in 45,341 polling stations, out of which 36,733 are in rural areas. The voters comprised 1.98 crore men, 1.76 crore women, and 758 third-gender individuals. The polling process was conducted smoothly, with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Maoist-affected areas, ensuring the safety of voters.

The NDA, comprising Nitish Kumar's JDU, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is seeking to retain power. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, consisting of RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party, is gunning for an upset.