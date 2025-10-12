Bihar Elections: BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting convenes To Finalise Candidate List

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting commenced on Sunday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior party leaders are attending the meeting to finalise the party's strategy and candidate list for the upcoming polls. The BJP's CEC convened after the announcement of the NDA's seat-sharing formula in Bihar.

The meeting assumes importance as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Bihar Assembly elections. As per the agreement, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have been allocated six seats each.

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde made the announcement on social media, stating that the NDA's seat-sharing formula was finalised in a cordial atmosphere. "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere," Tawde wrote. The announcement was met with enthusiasm from NDA leaders, with Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan expressing confidence that the NDA government will be formed in the state once again.

NDA's Strategy For The Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

The announcement of the NDA's seat-sharing formula is a strategic move to consolidate the party's vote base in Bihar. The BJP and JD(U) have contested an equal number of seats, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and HAM have been allocated six seats each. The NDA's decision to contest the elections together is expected to strengthen the party's position in the state.

The NDA will face stiff competition from the Opposition's INDI Alliance, which comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, the CPI(ML) Liberation, the CPI, the CPI(M), and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani. The INDI bloc is yet to finalise its seat-sharing formula, with reports suggesting that the RJD and Congress are engaged in talks to finalise the seat distribution.

Assembly Election Schedule