Bihar Government in Making: Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Leader, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha to Continue as Deputy CMs

Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and will take oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time on November 20. He was first chosen as leader of the JD(U) legislature party and later elected as NDA leader.

NDA Victory and Numbers

The NDA secured a clear majority in the recent Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, followed by JD(U). Smaller allies like Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) added to the tally. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, fell short and is regrouping after the defeat.

Cabinet Division

The new Bihar cabinet is expected to have 30–32 ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy CMs. With the inclusion of all allies, the total strength could rise to 36 ministers.

BJP: 10 ministers expected plus share in the larger cabinet (14–15 total).

Advertisement

JD(U): 9 ministers expected, plus share in the larger cabinet (14–15 total).

Deputy CMs: 2 posts, both from BJP.

Advertisement

Speaker: Likely to go to BJP after tussle with JD(U).

LJP(R): Expected to get 3 ministerial posts.

HAM and RLM: Likely to get 1 berth each.

Sources said JD(U), LJP(R), and HAM have already finalised their ministerial names, while BJP is still in deliberations. High‑level meetings have taken place in Patna and Delhi, including a discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. The BJP may appoint an observer on Tuesday to oversee the election of its legislative party leader, followed by a meeting on Wednesday.

Speaker’s Post

Reports of a tussle between JD(U) and BJP over the Speaker’s post have surfaced. Both parties staked claims, but sources suggest the post is likely to fall into BJP’s kitty. In the outgoing Assembly, BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav served as Speaker, while JD(U)’s Narendra Narayan Yadav was Deputy Speaker. Senior leaders from both parties have held meetings in New Delhi to reach consensus.

Chirag Paswan’s Ambition

Chirag Paswan had openly expressed his desire for a Deputy CM post after the NDA win. He told the media: “I have always believed that my strike rate has been close to 100 per cent, and I expect the same this time. I am confident my party will win all 29 seats it is contesting and if this happens, we would expect a Deputy Chief Minister post. I believe there should be respect in an alliance. If your partners are performing well they should be rewarded.”

A Historic Oath