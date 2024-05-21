Advertisement

Patna: In the aftermath of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar's Saran, one person was shot dead and two were severely injured in violence erupted between BJP and RJD workers on Tuesday.

Responding to the violence, the police detained two people and district administration suspended the internet services for two days.

According to security forces, the ruckus erupted between the party workers after RJD candidate from Saran and daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya reached a polling booth on Monday evening moments ahead of voting conclusion in the fifth phase.

The local villagers who witnessed the ruckus at Bhikhari Chowk polling booth accused Acharya of raiding the polling station and alleged that her supporters misbehaved with some voters. As the clashes ensued, she left the spot.

1 Shot Dead, 2 Injured in Open Firing

The anger that gripped Saran on Monday evening escalated on Tuesday morning with workers of both the parties opened firing on each other. While one succumbed to bullet wounds, two other suffered severe injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in Chapra. Along with police team, Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate are also camping at the spot.

Saran was among the five Lok Sabha seat in Bihar that went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. A voter turnout of 52.35 per cent was recorded in the five seats, while Saran saw a voter turnout of 50.46 per cent.

The BJP fielded two-term incumbent MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy against RJD's Acharya in Saran Lok Sabha constituency.



