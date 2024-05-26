Advertisement

Patna: In a bizarre remark, RJD leader and former-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, while countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the NDA government will not spare those who looted Bihar, stated that people of Bihar are not afraid of people of Gujarat. Yadav claimed that the prospects of BJP's defeat have "scared" PM Narendra Modi, a reason why he has been issuing "veiled threats".

Addressing the prime minister, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, while apparently pointing at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who have been arrested by the ED in corruption cases, further went ahead saying that "Bihar is not Jharkhand or Delhi".

Bihar is not Jharkhand or Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav

The former Bihar deputy chief minister made the remark in response to a speech of PM Modi at an election rally in Bihar’s Karakat said, "The NDA government will not spare those who looted Bihar. This is NDA's & Modi's guarantee. INDI Alliance can do anything for their personal gains."

Responding to the prime minister’s remark, Yadav said, "It means he got scared that I will defeat him. So, he is trying to issue threats. But I am not going to get cowed down. A 34-year-old Bihari is not going to be scared of a 75-year-old Gujarati. He must remember that Bihar is not Jharkhand or Delhi."

Yadav, who is named in a land-for-jobs scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister, when he was a minor, has been spearheading the INDIA bloc's campaign in Bihar, addressing rallies in a wheelchair with a belt wrapped around his injured back.

