Published 13:32 IST, November 20th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Should Clarify If He Gave Orders: BJP on Alleged Bitcoin Scam Involving Supriya Sule
While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed that the alleged scam involves a transaction to the tune of Rs 235 crore.
- Election News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Rahul Gandhi Should Clarify If He Gave Orders: BJP on Alleged Bitcoin Scam Involving Supriya Sule | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
12:15 IST, November 20th 2024