New Delhi: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Committee to decide on the key strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls was underway late Thursday night at party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. This list – which was yet to be released – at the time of writing this report – was expected to feature names of prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with others. Moreover, candidates for constituencies where the BJP did not secure victory in the 2019 general elections could also figure on the list.

The BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the meeting which was organised to finalise the names of at least 100-120 candidates in the first list of BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reports suggested. However, an official confirmation was awaited at the time of writing this report.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, BL Santosh and other state officials and BJP chief ministers, were among others who attended the crucial meeting.