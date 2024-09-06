sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • Rs 18,000 Yearly For Women, 3-times Old Age Pension, More Jobs: BJP's 25 Promises For J-K

Published 18:11 IST, September 6th 2024

Rs 18,000 Yearly For Women, 3-times Old Age Pension, More Jobs: BJP's 25 Promises For J-K

The BJP has promised increased employment opportunities, yearly allowance for women among others in its manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Edited by: Himanshu Shekhar
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir elections
BJP releases manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir elections | Image: Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

16:51 IST, September 6th 2024