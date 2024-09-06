Published 18:11 IST, September 6th 2024
Rs 18,000 Yearly For Women, 3-times Old Age Pension, More Jobs: BJP's 25 Promises For J-K
The BJP has promised increased employment opportunities, yearly allowance for women among others in its manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir.
- Election News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Edited by: Himanshu Shekhar
BJP releases manifesto for Jammu-Kashmir elections | Image: Republic TV
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
16:51 IST, September 6th 2024