BJP-Led NDA Set For Landslide Win In Assam: Today's Chanakya Predicts Victory On 102 Seats | EXIT POLLS

Dispur: Pollster Today's Chanakya has predicted a sweeping victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. According to the prediction, NDA will clinch victory in 102 ± 9 constituencies, way before the majority mark of 64 seats in the 126-seat state Assembly.

The pollster has predicted that the Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha will bag 23 ± 9 seats and other parties will win 1± seats.

According to the prediction, Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to return as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second term and the BJP-led NDA will form a government in the state for the third straight time. Sarma contested elections from the Jalukbari constituency.

Vote Share

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Today's Chanakya has predicted that 50% ± 3% votes will fall in the bag of NDA. Further, 38% ± 3% votes have been predicted to have been cast for Asom Sonmilito Morcha, while other parties got only 12% ± 3% votes.

How Different Casts Voted In The Elections?

According to Today's Chanakya, 14% of Muslims voted for BJP and its allies, while 66% Muslims voted for Congress and its Asom Sonmilito Morcha allies.

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Meanwhile, 68% people from the Scheduled Cast (SC) community voted for NDA, with 27% voting for Congress and its allies. Further, it is predicted that 69% of people from the Other Backward Caste (OBC) voted for NDA and 23% voted for Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

Meanwhile, 63% people from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community are predicted to have voted for NDA, with 26% voting for Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

The state Assembly elections in Assam concluded on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled to be done on May 4 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Notably, Assam recorded a historical voter turnout in the recently-concluded elections at 85.9%, the highest turnout ever recorded by the state.

Among the key players who contested the elections for the 126 constituencies in Assam are: