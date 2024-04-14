Focus on GYAN: BJP Releases 'Sankalp Patra' For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | TOP POINTS

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, April 14, released its manifesto- titled 'Sankalp Patra'- for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP's election manifesto at BJP's headquarters in New Delhi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party national president JP Nadda.

As speculated, the BJP's manifesto rests on the planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’. The focus of BJP's Sankalp Patra remains primarily on 4 groups- youth, women, farmers and the poor which the BJP termed it as GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata- farmers and Nari).

The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.

All eyes were on the BJP manifesto as the Narendra Modi-led governments has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370. It was expected that the BJP may spring up a surprise, however, observers suggest that the Sankalp Patra will remain focused on 4 castes- youth, women, farmers and the poor.

Highlights of BJP's Poll Manifesto

2025 to be declared as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year’

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented

One nation, One Election and a common electoral roll system will be introduced

Free Ration to continue for next 5 years: PM Modi

Transgender community to be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Every individual above 70 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero

Expansion of Vande Bharat trains- Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro

Benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will continue for the 10 crore farmers

