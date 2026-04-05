BJP Releases Star Campaigners List for Bengal Polls; Leander Paes, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut Among Key Names

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its much-anticipated list of star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

The high-profile list features a formidable mix of national heavyweights, state leaders, and celebrity faces aimed at intensifying the party's aggressive push to dislodge the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This comes days after the TMC unveiled its own star campaigners list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah top the list, with expectations of major rallies and roadshows in key battlegrounds across the state. The lineup also includes several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, and prominent orators known for their strong critique of the TMC's governance record on issues like "corruption, appeasement, and law and order."

State-level leaders form the backbone of the campaign machinery. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a vocal challenger to Mamata Banerjee, is expected to lead the charge with extensive ground-level rallies, particularly in Nandigram, East Midnapore, and southern Bengal districts. Other key state faces include former state president Dilip Ghosh, current state president Sukanta Majumdar, and leaders like Agnimitra Paul and Shankar Ghosh, who have been active in north and south Bengal respectively.

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In a notable inclusion that has drawn attention, tennis legend Leander Paes features as a star campaigner, adding a fresh dimension to the BJP's outreach. The list also boasts Bollywood and regional cinema personalities such as Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, and Kangana Ranaut, continuing the party's strategy of leveraging star power to connect with diverse voter bases in the culturally vibrant state.

The release of the list coincides with the BJP's ongoing candidate announcements, including its fifth list of nominees released on Saturday for seats like Krishnanagar Uttar, Kalyani (SC), Dum Dum Uttar, Madhyamgram, and Uluberia Purba.

