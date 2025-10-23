Updated 23 October 2025 at 16:46 IST
BJP Responds To Tejashwi’s Challenge, Announces Nitish Kumar As NDA's CM Candidate
Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face for Bihar Assembly elections.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Nitish Kumar is NDA's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar Assembly elections. | Image: File
Hours after the Mahagathbandhan announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate, the NDA responded by announcing Nitish Kumar as their CM face. The BJP said the alliance was united in backing Nitish as the CM.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 16:46 IST