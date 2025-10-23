Republic World
Updated 23 October 2025 at 16:46 IST

BJP Responds To Tejashwi’s Challenge, Announces Nitish Kumar As NDA's CM Candidate

Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face for Bihar Assembly elections.

Deepti Verma
Nitish Kumar is NDA's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar Assembly elections.
Hours after the Mahagathbandhan announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate, the NDA responded by announcing Nitish Kumar as their CM face. The BJP said the alliance was united in backing Nitish as the CM.

