BJP Names Suvendu Adhikari As West Bengal CM, Likely To Drop 2 Deputy CM Formula

The development comes amid intense closed-door deliberations within the BJP leadership as the party prepares to form its first-ever government in West Bengal after its sweeping electoral victory.

Adding another twist to the fast-changing political landscape, senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya indicated off camera that there may not be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, contradicting earlier indications that the party was seriously considering a twin Deputy CM formula for regional and social balancing.