BJP Names Suvendu Adhikari As West Bengal CM, Likely To Drop 2 Deputy CM Formula
The BJP officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. Senior leader Samik Bhattacharya has indicated off camera that the party may abandon its earlier plan of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: The BJP on Friday officially named Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.
The development comes amid intense closed-door deliberations within the BJP leadership as the party prepares to form its first-ever government in West Bengal after its sweeping electoral victory.
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Adding another twist to the fast-changing political landscape, senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya indicated off camera that there may not be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, contradicting earlier indications that the party was seriously considering a twin Deputy CM formula for regional and social balancing.