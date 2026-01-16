Updated 16 January 2026 at 14:04 IST
BMC Election Results: As Mahayuti Alliance Marches Towards Majority, Check List of Winners So Far
Early trends from the counting of votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Friday showed the BJP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading.
Mumbai: Early trends from the counting of votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Friday showed the BJP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading.
BMC Election Results – Ward-wise (Winners So Far):
Ward 2 – Tejasvi Ghosalkar (BJP)
Ward 19 – Prakash Tavade (BJP)
Ward 20 – Deepak Tavade (BJP)
Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari (Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction)
Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma (BJP)
Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput (BJP)
Ward 51 – Varsha Tembelkar (Shiv Sena)
Ward 60 – Meghna Kakade (Shiv Sena – UBT)
Ward 87 – Krishna Parkar (BJP)
Ward 103 – Hetal Gala (BJP)
Ward 107 – Neel Kirit Somaiya (BJP)
Ward 123 – Sunil More (Shiv Sena – UBT)
Ward 124 – Shakeena Sheikh (Shiv Sena – UBT)
Ward 135 – Navnath Ban (BJP)
Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar (Shiv Sena)
Ward 157 – Asha Tavade (BJP)
Ward 163 – Shaila Lande (Shiv Sena)
Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi (Congress)
Ward 182 – Milind Vaidhya (Shiv Sena – UBT)
Ward 183 – Asha Kale (Congress)
Ward 193 – Hemangi Vardikar
Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui (Others)
Ward 204 – Anil Kokid (Shiv Sena)
Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande (BJP)
Ward 214 – Ajay Patil (BJP)
Ward 215 – Santosh Dhole (BJP)
The full list of the winners will be updated after state Election Commission declares the results.
