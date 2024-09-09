sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • Election News /
  • Haryana Polls: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates Amid Standoff In Alliance Talks With Cong

Published 16:12 IST, September 9th 2024

Haryana Polls: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates Amid Standoff In Alliance Talks With Cong

The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Election Rally in Pehowa Haryana
BREAKING: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates for Haryana Polls | Image: X@ArvindKejriwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:58 IST, September 9th 2024