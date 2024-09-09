Published 16:12 IST, September 9th 2024
Haryana Polls: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates Amid Standoff In Alliance Talks With Cong
The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham.
