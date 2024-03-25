BREAKING: BJP Writes to Election Commission, Seeks Action Against DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has moved to the Election Commission of India on Monday, March 25, seeking action against DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its complaint to the Election Commission, the BJP has asked the poll body to take cognisance of the act of Radhakrishnan calling it a breach of Model Code of Conduct.

BJP in its letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo, said, “Take cognisance of this grave breach of rules set forth under the model code of conduct under I- general conduct, clause 2 has been made.”

Posting on 'X' a video clip of the DMK leader's remarks, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit alleged that Radhakrishnan "spoke disgustingly" about Modi in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and others who witnessed the "nauseating act", and alleged that it reflected the "vulgar political culture" of the ruling party in the state.

K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president, alleged that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their "uncouth behaviour" and said his party would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police seeking the "strictest and immediate action" against Radhakrishnan. An FIR has been registered against Radhakrishnan in the incident.