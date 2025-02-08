BREAKING: Development Wins, Good Governance Triumphs: PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Win

Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has stormed back to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus, securing a resounding victory over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2025 Assembly elections. The victory marks the BJP’s first return to power in the national capital since 1998, signaling a dramatic change in Delhi’s political landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to congratulate the Delhi BJP and the people of the city for what he termed a “historic victory.”

Expressing gratitude to Delhi’s voters, PM Modi assured that the new BJP government will leave “no stone unturned” in ensuring the city’s all-round development.

"It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people, and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)," PM Modi posted.

According to the Election Commission’s latest data, the BJP has secured 15 seats and is leading in another 32, putting the party well on track to form the government with a comfortable majority.

In contrast, AAP has managed to win only 11 seats so far, with leads in 12 others, marking a sharp decline from its dominant performance in the 2020 elections.