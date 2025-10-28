Breaking: Mahagathbandhan Releases ‘Pran Patra’ for Bihar Elections, Rahul Gandhi Skips Event

Mahagathbandhan leaders release ‘Pran Patra’ (manifesto) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday. | Image: Republic

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its ‘Pran Patra’ (manifesto) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, positioning Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the alliance’s campaign.

Senior leaders from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties were present at the event, underscoring the coalition’s unity message ahead of the polls.

The manifesto, unveiled in Patna, outlines the alliance’s key promises on employment, education, healthcare and farmers’ welfare, with Tejashwi reiterating his focus on jobs and youth empowerment.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s absence once again drew attention. While senior Congress functionaries attended, Rahul’s continued non-appearance at major Opposition events has sparked fresh speculation about coordination within the bloc.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the Mahagathbandhan wants to build a ‘Viksit Bihar’. | Image: Republic

Tejashwi, addressing the gathering, said the Mahagathbandhan’s vision is to “rebuild Bihar with dignity, opportunity and justice”.

The release of the ‘Pran Patra’ marks the formal start of the Mahagathbandhan’s campaign drive, as Bihar heads into a high-stakes contest where both alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, seek to define the state’s political future.