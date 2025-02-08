sb.scorecardresearch

Published 13:14 IST, February 8th 2025

BREAKING: Parvesh Verma Credits PM Modi for Victory, Dodges Question on CM Face

Reported by: Digital Desk
ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma On AAP’s Complaint
Delhi elections 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Verma who defeated three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resounding victory. 

"This govt which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi,” said Parvesh Verma 

Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal