BREAKING: ‘They Kicked Me In Stomach, Threw Me Out’: Mamata’s Big Charge After Bengal Rout, Says EC Hijacked Polls
In an explosive post-result outburst, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of bias and ‘hijacking’ the mandate. She claimed 100 seats were ‘stolen’ after TMC’s defeat in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. She also accused officials of physical assault at a counting centre, sparking a major political controversy.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal election results were announced, Mamata Banerjee rejected the verdict, alleging large-scale manipulation and claiming that “100 seats were stolen” from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Questioning the credibility of the electoral process during a press conference on Tuesday, she said, “I have given my life to serve people. We did not lose.”.
Alleges Physical Assault At Counting Centre
In a shocking claim, Mamata alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated at a polling centre.
“They kicked me in my stomach… they threw me out of the polling station,” she said, adding, “As a woman, I feel disgusted. I was physically assaulted and abused.”
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She further claimed she was not allowed to enter the polling centre despite being a candidate.