BREAKING: ‘They Kicked Me In Stomach, Threw Me Out’: Mamata’s Big Charge After Bengal Rout, Says EC Hijacked Polls

Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal election results were announced, Mamata Banerjee rejected the verdict, alleging large-scale manipulation and claiming that “100 seats were stolen” from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Questioning the credibility of the electoral process during a press conference on Tuesday, she said, “I have given my life to serve people. We did not lose.”.

Alleges Physical Assault At Counting Centre

In a shocking claim, Mamata alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated at a polling centre.

“They kicked me in my stomach… they threw me out of the polling station,” she said, adding, “As a woman, I feel disgusted. I was physically assaulted and abused.”

Advertisement