We Accept Defeat: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory in Delhi Elections

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) has conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 as the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) heads for a massive victory, leaving behind Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

‘We Accept Defeat’: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory

As Congress continues to remain at zero in the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Udit Raj has conceded defeat and has said, “Congress accepts defeat, our votes got divided.”

‘We Accept the Decision of the People’: Sandeep Dixit

Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, Sandeep Dikshit has said, "As of now it seems that they (BJP) will form the govt... We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the govt - we accept the decision of the people."

Delhi Polls Result: Early Trends