Budgam By-Poll: BJP Alleges MCC Breach by Omar Abdullah in Assembly Speech

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Budgam by-elections, Aga Syed Mohsin, has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against National Conference leader and the sitting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint pertains to Abdullah’s announcement made earlier today during the proceedings of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, where he revealed that temporary classes for a proposed National Law University (NLU) would begin from April next year at Ompora in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Mohsin claimed that the announcement, made from the Assembly floor and widely circulated across media platforms, was intended to influence voters by projecting imminent developmental benefits in the constituency.

Speaking during the session, Abdullah said that the administration is committed to expanding educational infrastructure across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

"We’re committed to expanding it, and efforts are underway," he said.

Addressing concerns about the university’s location, Abdullah clarified that while he would not specify the exact site, the priority was to ensure the institution is set up within Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the proposal would be discussed with the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, as well as the UT’s Chief Secretary.

Advertisement

“We’re determined to establish the university and utilise the allocated funds, but the process involves other stakeholders too,” Abdullah said.

"I haven’t encountered any external pressure regarding the site selection. However, we’re not constructing a permanent campus immediately. To initiate admissions and academic sessions, we’ll begin operations from a rented facility,".

The proposed site at Ompora in Budgam, previously earmarked for a software technology park, was vacated after objections from the Indian Air Force, which cited concerns over potential interference with communication systems due to antenna installations.

Abdullah added that the location remains available and could serve as a temporary base for the university’s initial operations.

The Election Commission is expected to examine the complaint in the coming days. Legal experts note that while statements made within legislative proceedings are generally protected under parliamentary privilege, their electoral impact, especially when tied to specific constituencies, can raise ethical and procedural concerns.