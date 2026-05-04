Budge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM
In the Budge Budge constituency of South 24 Parganas, BJP has fielded Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak, while TMC is represented by Ashok Kumar Deb. CPI(M) has nominated Kajal Dutta as its candidate.
- Election News
- 1 min read
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting has commenced, and Budge Budge has quickly become a key constituency to monitor in the South 24 Parganas district. Traditionally regarded as a bastion of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the seat is now facing a spirited contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The contest in Budge Budge mirrors the broader political struggle playing out across West Bengal. With high voter participation and stringent security measures implemented under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, the constituency has remained under intense scrutiny. Keep following for LIVE updates, constituency-wise leads, and the latest developments from Budge Budge as well as the rest of West Bengal.
Budge Budge Results LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Counting in the Budge Budge constituency will begin sharply at 8 AM.
Budge Budge Election Results LIVE: A Look At Key Contenders In Budge Budge Seat
Budge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In the Budge Budge constituency of South 24 Parganas, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak, while the All India Trinamool Congress is represented by Ashok Kumar Deb. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has put forward Kajal Dutta as its candidate.