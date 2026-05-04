Budge Budge Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM

Budge Budge Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting has commenced, and Budge Budge has quickly become a key constituency to monitor in the South 24 Parganas district. Traditionally regarded as a bastion of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), the seat is now facing a spirited contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The contest in Budge Budge mirrors the broader political struggle playing out across West Bengal. With high voter participation and stringent security measures implemented under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, the constituency has remained under intense scrutiny. Keep following for LIVE updates, constituency-wise leads, and the latest developments from Budge Budge as well as the rest of West Bengal.