Published 07:12 IST, November 23rd 2024
Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM
Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM for 32 assembly seats going for by-poll across 15 states. Uttar Pradesh has 9 seats, Rajasthan 7, West Bengal 6, Assam 5, Bihar 4, Karnataka 3, and Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, and Kerala each have 2. Additionally, by-elections are taking place in single constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand
Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM | Image: PTI
07:05 IST, November 23rd 2024
06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
06:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Counting to begin at 8 AM for 32 constituencies
07:10 IST, November 23rd 2024