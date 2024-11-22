sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:12 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM

Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM for 32 assembly seats going for by-poll across 15 states. Uttar Pradesh has 9 seats, Rajasthan 7, West Bengal 6, Assam 5, Bihar 4, Karnataka 3, and Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, and Kerala each have 2. Additionally, by-elections are taking place in single constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM | Image: PTI

07:05 IST, November 23rd 2024

UP Bypolls Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 9 seats in fray

UP Bypolls Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP, Congress-SP fight first major battle since Lok Sabha election

06:56 IST, November 23rd 2024

Counting of votes to begin shortly for Palakkad Assembly by-polls

Counting of votes for Palakkad Assembly by-elections to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre as security personnel and polling officials arrive.

06:54 IST, November 23rd 2024

Counting to begin at 8 AM for 32 constituencies

07:10 IST, November 23rd 2024