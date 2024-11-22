Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 32 Constituencies to Begin at 8 AM | Image: PTI

Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM for 32 assembly seats going for by-poll across 15 states. Uttar Pradesh has 9 seats, Rajasthan 7, West Bengal 6, Assam 5, Bihar 4, Karnataka 3, and Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, and Kerala each have 2. Additionally, by-elections are taking place in single constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand