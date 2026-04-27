Calcutta High Court Imposes 48-Hour Restriction on Group Motor Biking Ahead of West Bengal Polls' Second Phase

Kolkata: In a significant move to ensure free and fair polling, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a 48-hour ban on group motor biking in West Bengal, effective until the conclusion of the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on April 29.

The order comes amid concerns over potential misuse of large motorcycle rallies or processions that could influence voters or disrupt the electoral process in the sensitive phase covering multiple districts.

According to the directive, no group motor biking activities, such as rallies, processions, or organized rides involving more than a few riders, will be permitted from the early hours of April 27 until the polls close on April 29. The restriction aims to maintain law and order and prevent any form of electoral malpractice or intimidation in the run-up to and during voting.

The bench, while passing the interim order, emphasized the need to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process. Sources close to the matter said that the directive was issued in response to a petition highlighting risks associated with large-scale two-wheeler congregations, which have occasionally led to tensions in past elections.

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State Election Commission officials welcomed the court's intervention, stating that it would help in smooth conduct of the second phase. Police authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce the restriction, with violators facing legal action under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act and IPC sections pertaining to unlawful assembly.

This is not the first time the Calcutta High Court has stepped in to regulate campaign-related activities during the high-stakes West Bengal elections. Similar restrictions on loudspeakers, wall graffiti, and public gatherings have been imposed in previous phases to curb excessive campaigning and ensure a level playing field.

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