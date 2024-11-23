Chandankiyari Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly polls will take place at 8 am on November 23 | Image: Republic

Chandankyari Election Result LIVE: Chandankiyari is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. It is reserved for the SC category and is located in Bokaro district. The constituency is also one of the six assembly segments that fall under the Dhanbad parliamentary constituency. The counting of votes will take place at 8 am on November 23.

Key Candidates

Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP)

Uma Kant Rajak (JMM)

Arjun Rajwar (JLKM)

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP won the Chandankiyari constituency, securing 67,739 votes. He defeated Uma Kant Rajak of the AJSUP, who received 58,528 votes.

Chandankyari Election Result LIVE