Published 21:36 IST, November 22nd 2024
Chandrapur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting on All 6 Constituencies Begins at 8 AM Tomorrow
Chandrapur (Maharashtra) Election Result 2024: Get all updates of Chandrapur Assembly elections results 2024 as counting begins at 8 AM tomorrow.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Bramhpuri, Chimur and Warora | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
20:59 IST, November 22nd 2024