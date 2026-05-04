Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 Am

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway, and all eyes are on Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, one of the most prominent constituencies in Tamil Nadu. A traditional stronghold of the DMK, the seat is being contested by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, making it a key battleground that will test the party’s core urban support base.

Located in Chennai, this constituency has long been associated with the DMK’s political dominance and holds symbolic as well as strategic importance. With a dense urban voter base, the outcome here is expected to reflect not just local sentiment but also the broader mood in Chennai.

As Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks to consolidate his position and strengthen his political standing, the results from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni will be closely watched as an indicator of the DMK’s performance in urban pockets of the state. Early trends, vote margins, and round-wise counting updates from this seat are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the overall narrative of the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026.